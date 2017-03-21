Polish startup uses AI to revolutionize medical imaging

Secret Escapes invests in ‘undervalued’ Central Europe with Slevomat purchase

7 Trends in CEE Startup Scene

The Startup Scene in Romania in the first half of 2017: €38.8m raised & €39.2m in exits

Opinions:This Is Why Your Next Seed Investor Might Be a Polish Fund

Startups, Venture Capital

Romania emerges as one of Europe’s most promising startup hubs

Romania is emerging as one of the best locations for startups and investors in Europe.  28
offline refugees
Startups

Offline solutions prove more beneficial than apps for stranded refugees

Volunteer organizations across the globe have been quick off the mark in designing apps specifically for refugees, but one organization … 24
ICO, Croatia, cryptocurrency, investing, fintech
News, Startups

Croatia’s first ICO democratizes cryptocurrency investing

Croatian fintech company Digital Assets Power Play (DA Power Play) kicks off the country’s first-ever Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for … 243

This Is Why Your Next Seed Investor Might Be a Polish Fund

8075
yandex data factory

How Yandex Data Factory Empowers Industries – Interview With Jane Zavalishina

647

Last Call For Applications To Online Education Camp in Romania

652

Dear mentors, stay humble!

1278

Google builds 6 hubs in top Romanian universities as part of “Atelierul Digital” initiative

1987
Featured, News, Startups, Venture Capital

Survicate Gets $1 mln Funding Bringing Its Feedback Collection Tool To The Global Market

Warsaw-based SaaS startup Survicate has just raised almost $1 mln round of the investment from ARIA New Technologies, Newberg Investment … 1341
Events, Global

Why France May Be Your Next Startup’s HQ? Insights from Vivatech 2017

You may not think about France as the place you’d choose to move from startup from the CEE region, and … 1416

Startups

Imaguru brings top Belarusian start-ups to Latitude59

SkillView, The Marketplace For Job Interviews, Gets Investment

infogram and prezi

Prezi Acquires Latvian Data Visualizing Company Infogram

Events

ReaktorY is connecting tech and business students to boost their entrepreneurial spirit

The world’s largest hackathon, NASA Space Apps Challenge 2017, returns to Romania

BotBarCamp Vienna the last weekend of April

News

Romanian startup Clever Taxi, from a Startup Weekend idea to a 10 million euro exit

Hungarian Programmer School Gets €2 Million Investment, Aims to Expand Internationally

Romanian UiPath Raises $30 million Series A Led by Accel to Automate the Intelligent Enterprise

3 Things About CEE Tech Ecosystem That I Realized After Travelling Asia For Half A Year

New Regional Jury Board members are joining Central European Startup Awards

Applications are open for next Startup Wise Guys program

5 StartUp Mistakes Building The AirBnB Of Ukraine – Timedom

rietmu challenge

The Winners Of Rietumu FinTech Challenge 2017 Announced

Russian students make classic music cool again – with VR

START Warsaw: How We Bootstrapped The Largest Entrepreneurial Student Community In CEE

Global Celebration of Diversity in Startup Industry

Budapest turns into a startup exhibition for 2 days

Digital Disruption Forum Assembled Regional Digital Communication Specialists

Bulgarian Startup Kanbanize Helps SMBs and Fortune 500 Companies Go Lean

Exclusive Founders Workshop at Codefest Tech Festival

Blockchain between Europe and Asia. World-renowned blockchain experts will come to Moscow

CEE Startups Will Compete for Seedstars World Global Winner Award

Virtual Cash Register Ebriza Gets Seed Investment

Wanna go on vacation but don’t wanna leave your pet alone? PetGuards got you covered!